21 Movie/video Response MEGA Pack Printables
Looking for a fun, open ended way to assess what a student learns during a movie? These movie response worksheets help your student respond to and interact about any video or movie!
Literacy activity, literacy centers, homework, homeschooling
Use these printables to help your student pull the core of the message from the movie.
Choose your focus:
Movie: free write/ response
Movie: comprehension questions
Movie: vocabulary development
Movie: setting
Movie: plot
Movie: characters
and more.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 39%
