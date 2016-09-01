21 Movie/video Response MEGA Pack Printables

Looking for a fun, open ended way to assess what a student learns during a movie? These movie response worksheets help your student respond to and interact about any video or movie!

Literacy activity, literacy centers, homework, homeschooling

Use these printables to help your student pull the core of the message from the movie.

Choose your focus:
Movie: free write/ response
Movie: comprehension questions
Movie: vocabulary development
Movie: setting
Movie: plot
Movie: characters
and more.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • video-record-sheet.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 3 MB

video-record-sheet

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 39%

Bundle

High School Bundle

$25.00

Categories & Grades