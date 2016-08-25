These easy-to-use PowerPoint games bring the excitement of playing a baseball game to your music classroom with fun sounds and animations! It's an engaging way to review and assess students' knowledge of the treble clef (EGBDF, FACE) and basic rhythms (quarter note, eighth note, quarter rest).



Each game includes sound effects, animations, a quick review and teacher's notes for gameplay.



This resource contains:

♫ Treble Clef Baseball PowerPoint Game

♫ Rhythm Baseball Level 1 PowerPoint Game

♫ Musical Symbols Fly Swat Game for Interactive Whiteboard



105 slides in each game. Requires Microsoft PowerPoint. PC Required; not for use on Macs. Scored manually. Single user license. Not for commercial use. Because of a known but unfixed PowerPoint 2010 bug, PowerPoint 2010 users must use the free PowerPoint 2007 Viewer in order to use the scoreboard feature. Download PowerPoint 2007 Viewer