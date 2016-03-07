This is a kit to help you run your school musical. You have the songs and the script, but do you have all the documents to go with your program? The following docs can be easily edited to fit the needs of your school musical.
1. Audition Rubric
2. Permission Slip for Musical
3. Program for Musical
4. Tickets for the Musical
5. Poster for Musical
6. Poster to Announce Auditions
These documents are great templates that can be edited to meet the needs of your musical.
