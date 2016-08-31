National Legislature Assignment- Research Assignment

Task:
Research the activities of your current congressional representatives during the most recent term.

• Identify at least one piece of legislation that each of each of your representatives have been involved with

• Describe your representatives’ actions regarding the legislation

• State whether you agree with each of these actions.

