The basic Science laboratory safety rules mainly apply to Chemistry practical work, but they are universal and must be stuck in students' exercise books at the start of the year, for reference. The PPP is looking to diagnose students, ideas, myths or sound knowledge of safety. The groups of questions UK/ GCSE level: 2,4,6 (B old GCSE ), 8+ ( A* Old GCSE) will help the teacher and students identify the inconsistencies in their knowledge and understanding, and through pair work and whole class discussions of the answers, students will be 'talking the talk ' of health and safety,and learning to risk assess.
Ideal for pair work. Slides with teacher notes and levels have been hidden so that you allow student to choose the set of questions that they believe they can answer, print them out and display them around the lab. Thus encouraging all students to have a go independent of the ability category they believe themselves to be in.
This is an ideal and rigorous introductory lesson for KS3 and KS4 with differentiation . It will help NQTs understand the process formulating scaffolded and differentiated question.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
8A Food and Digestion
- (0)
- $5.63
GCSE Physics Matter and Heat
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE Space
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Required Practical revision card
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Chromatography Trolls - cut out
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
New A level Chemistry Chromaography booklet-paper/TLC/GC
- (0)
- $5.63
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE
AQA C9 Earth's Atmosphere Revision Broadsheet
- (0)
- FREE