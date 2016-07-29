The basic Science laboratory safety rules mainly apply to Chemistry practical work, but they are universal and must be stuck in students' exercise books at the start of the year, for reference. The PPP is looking to diagnose students, ideas, myths or sound knowledge of safety. The groups of questions UK/ GCSE level: 2,4,6 (B old GCSE ), 8+ ( A* Old GCSE) will help the teacher and students identify the inconsistencies in their knowledge and understanding, and through pair work and whole class discussions of the answers, students will be 'talking the talk ' of health and safety,and learning to risk assess.

Ideal for pair work. Slides with teacher notes and levels have been hidden so that you allow student to choose the set of questions that they believe they can answer, print them out and display them around the lab. Thus encouraging all students to have a go independent of the ability category they believe themselves to be in.

This is an ideal and rigorous introductory lesson for KS3 and KS4 with differentiation . It will help NQTs understand the process formulating scaffolded and differentiated question.