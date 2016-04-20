CITIUS, ALTIUS, FORTIUS
The “Olympic Field Day Event Cards- 50 Olympic-Themed Field Day Events” product is a visual package of signs that can be used during large group school, church or community field day events. The cards serve to help field day volunteers, teachers, leaders and students easily understand the “Olympic-Themed” events by delivering specific instructions and providing attractive graphics depicting the activities. Without having to provide a great deal of verbal explanation to volunteers and teachers, your field day event can run easily and efficiently.
Each individual event card contains the title, instructions for play, a graphic of the action taking place, a representative host country (including a background of the flag of the country and an athlete holding their flag) and a current, past or future Olympic sport that resembles the event in some way. These are “Power Packed” cards that are attractive, with a lot of information that can be discussed and explored prior to, during and after your Field Day!
Inside the packet are 50 Olympic-themed Field Day Event Cards to be used on grassy-type fields, in a gym, on a hard surface and with water. Also included in this product is an event table that provides a general description, equipment needed and a set-up diagram for each event. The table can be cut in strips and handed out to the volunteers to help with the set-up and implementation of the events during the day. Most of the events are relay type events, however there are a few “large group team” and “rest and relaxation” events too.
NOTE: Some of the events in this product are similar to Field Day events that are available in other packages I have designed. These cards however are unique and were created for Olympic-themed Field Days Events!
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
