IT’S LIKE A ZOO IN HERE!!!



The Animal Action Signs and Labyrinth Activity is great way for your students to improve their locomotor movement, build strength/endurance and have fun too!!! This activity was also put together to teach younger students about how animals and birds in our world move uniquely and for different purposes.



The students are put in a labyrinth (a maze made with cones) inside a gym, classroom or an outside playing area and they perform a number of animal movements as they travel through it (to music). The students will recognize the animal movements from the signs and then they will read, follow and perform the appropriate cues for each of the movements based on the signs (included in this package).



The PE ACTIVITY- ANIMAL ACTION PACKAGE includes the following:



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan which includes; object of the lesson, NASPE Standards addressed, set up procedures, learning outcomes, essential questions, modification ideas, instructions for the activity, materials/resources, safety and assessment



1 Detailed Diagram of the Labyrinth set up



25 “ANIMAL ACTION” MOVEMENT SIGNS to be used inside the Labyrinth Activity – there are enough to do the activity several times using different animal movements each lesson



This Animal Action Activity is ideal as a PE Warm Up, a Fitness Unit or Locomotor Movement Lesson or as a closer for a general PE class. Classroom teachers could also use this activity inside their classrooms or outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. Animal Action has been designed for Kindergarten through 3rd grade students.



ANIMAL ACTION requires very little equipment- several cones, polyspots, and/or gym lines to mark rows inside the Labyrinth is all you would need.