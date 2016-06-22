BECOMING FIT IS “JUST AROUND THE CORNER”!!!



Inside the FOUR CORNER FITNESS- MEGA BUNDLE ACTIVITY PACKAGE are 9 comprehensive, activity description plans with 9 coordinating sets of graphic movement signs for 1. CARDIO, 2. BALANCE, 3. FLEXIBILITY, 4. STRENGTH, 5. PLYOMETRICS, 6. MANIPULATIVES, 7. DANCE, 8. NON-LOCOMOTOR MOVEMENT AND 9. SPORT SKILLS (8 signs for each fitness/skill component). Also included is a set of 8 LOCOMOTOR MOVEMENT signs that “link up” the 4 Corners.



This Mega Bundle has been created by combining 3 of my “Four Corner Activity” products which includes:



1. PE Activities: “Four Corner Fitness”- Cardio, Balance and Flexibility



2. PE Activities: “Four Corner Fitness”- Strength, Plyometrics and Manipulatives



and



3. PE Activities: “Four Corner Fitness”- Dance, Non-Locomotor Movement and Sport Skills



Four Corner Fitness is ideal as a quick starter instant activity, a fitness unit lesson or as a closer for a general PE class. Classroom teachers could also use this activity inside their classrooms or outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. “Four Corner Fitness” has been designed for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.



The movements are designed to get the students engaged and moving as soon as they enter the gym or playing area. There is virtually no waiting time. The first student in the door can begin to move right away. They are a fantastic way to maximize the students’ participation and activity time, ultimately boosting their personal fitness levels.



The cards were created so that you can focus on a particular component of fitness (i.e. cardio or strength) or “mix and match” the signs so that you are “Cross Training” with our students!!!.



During “Four Corner Fitness”, students use a variety of locomotor movement to travel from corner to corner. When they arrive at a corner, they perform the task (movement) depicted and described on the included signs. Although some of the activities require equipment or teaching aids, many do not and can be incorporated quite easily without a great deal of “set up” or “break down” effort.



Students will get their heart rates up and not even know they are getting a great workout because they will be having so much fun. These activities are “tried and true” and students ask for them on a regular basis. I have used them with up to 3 or 4 classes at the same time or as little as 1 class at a time.

