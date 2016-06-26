SUPER "BUNDLED" PACKAGE OF LARGE PHYSICAL EDUCATION DISPLAY BANNERS!!!
The following Super Bundle contains 6 different PE Display Banner products in one large bundled packet which includes all of the following products:
Components of Fitness Display Banners: 11 Large Vertical PE Banners
PE Fitness Testing: 7 Large Vertical Banners
Locomotor Movement Display Banners: 9 Large Vertical PE Banners
Manipulative Skill Display Banners: 9 Large Vertical PE Banners
Non-Locomotor Movement Display Banners: 10 Large Vertical PE Banners
Aligning to the PE Standards- 5 Large Display Banners
Each banner packet was created as a visual aid showcasing important physical education and/or physical fitness concepts, principles, critical movements and assessments. Each product and individual PE banner has been uniquely created with vibrant colors and attractive text. Depending on the individual banner packet, descriptions and/or instructions are given as guides for you as physical education teachers and for students to see as constant reminders to the many critical concepts and information we cover in our P. E. classes. The large banners can be displayed in key areas of your gym to be highlighted during instruction at various times throughout your school year. Whether it is a game you are playing, an assessment you are conducting or a sport-specific skill you are working on, the banners can work as a valuable tool for you to come back to time and time again!
The problem with display boards and banners in a gym is that they are often too small so the students, teachers, and visitors cannot read the information posted rendering it inadequate for its prime purpose. The Fitnessgram Display Banners are designed to cover a large space on your gym wall or hallway leading in to your gym. Your students, administrators, colleagues and parents know that you are serious about assessment and the physical fitness of your students.
Each individual Display Banner is made up of 8 connecting 8 ½” by 11” sheets making a large vertical banner. The Banners are colorful but have a white background as to not use up too much ink when you print. After printing and combining the individual sheets, just laminate and enjoy for years.
NEW- I have recently added a folder of "Non-Segregated" JPEG images of the banners (for each product inside this bundle) for those that have a school poster maker or are willing to pay a company like Office Depot to print out poster-sized replications of the images. This alternate method for producing the large banners saves time but may not have the same quality as printing out the individual PDF 8 1/2 by 11 inch sheets on a color printer and constructing the banner by hand.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
