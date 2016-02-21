KEEP ON ROCKIN' MY FRIENDS!



The following “Rockin” games are a series of fast paced, high energy, large group PE games. These games are tried and true games that students love and ask for on a weekly basis. I have used them with up to 3 or 4 classes at the same time or as little as 1 class at a time. They are geared towards elementary-aged students, however I have used them with middle and high school students and they love them too!



The following 12 games: 1. Battleship, 2. Buccaneer Brigade, 3. Capture the Pig, 4. Mission is Possible, 5. Going Over the Hedge, 6. Pirates, 7. Rescue 911, 8. Spy Kids, 9. Storm the Castle, 10. Down on the Farm, 11. Survivor 1: You’re in it Alone and 12. Survivor 2: Alliance Attack are included in this series and can be used with large groups of students in a P.E. class setting or with smaller groups in a sports or church camp. The games can be modified to fit your gym size and the equipment listed in the plan can be switched out for something else that you have in your closet.