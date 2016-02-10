This resource is PE planning for Grade One and Two and will cover four main subject areas. This is a special offer price of $3.99 for all four units.

Striking and Fielding Planning:
Grade One and Two Striking and Fielding Planning. This planning consists of 7 sessions that is best suited for Grade One and Two, although it could be adapted for older students. I have saved it as a Word document, so that editing is possible.

Gymnastics Planning:
Grade One and Two Gymnastics Planning. This planning consists of 6 sessions that is best suited for Grade One and Two, although it could be adapted for older students.

Games Planning:
This planning consists of five sessions with warm up ideas, games key objectives. It is suitable for Grades One and Two, although could be adapted for older students.

Soccer Planning:
Grade One and Two Soccer Planning. This planning consists of 7 sessions that is best suited for Grade One and Two, although it could be adapted for older students. I have saved it as a Word document, so that editing is possible.

$3.99

Buy nowSave for later
  • PE-Rocks.jpeg
  • Year-One-and-Two-Football-Planning.docx
  • Year-One-and-Two-Games-Planning.docx
  • Year-One-and-Two-Gymnastic-Planning.docx
  • Year-One-and-Two-Striking-and-Fielding-Planning.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpeg, 10 KB

PE-Rocks

Lesson Plan

docx, 101 KB

Year-One-and-Two-Football-Planning

Lesson Plan

docx, 118 KB

Year-One-and-Two-Games-Planning

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades