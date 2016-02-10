This resource is PE planning for Grade One and Two and will cover four main subject areas. This is a special offer price of $3.99 for all four units.



Striking and Fielding Planning:

Grade One and Two Striking and Fielding Planning. This planning consists of 7 sessions that is best suited for Grade One and Two, although it could be adapted for older students. I have saved it as a Word document, so that editing is possible.



Gymnastics Planning:

Grade One and Two Gymnastics Planning. This planning consists of 6 sessions that is best suited for Grade One and Two, although it could be adapted for older students.



Games Planning:

This planning consists of five sessions with warm up ideas, games key objectives. It is suitable for Grades One and Two, although could be adapted for older students.



Soccer Planning:

Grade One and Two Soccer Planning. This planning consists of 7 sessions that is best suited for Grade One and Two, although it could be adapted for older students. I have saved it as a Word document, so that editing is possible.