MIGHT AS WELL JUMP…JUMP!!!



The Short and Long Jump Rope PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of manipulative skill stations signs task and cue cards, along with a lesson plan, class diagram and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help guide your students through a variety of FUN AND ACTIVE movements, motions and skills using basic short and long jump ropes.



The 5 short rope and 5 long rope stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic inexpensive PE equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple short and long rope actions or movements using the equipment. Attractive, graphically enhanced station signs and task cards are provided for teacher organization and student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The SHORT AND LONG JUMP ROPE STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items:



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan



1 Gym or other Playing Area Sample Setup Diagram



10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 for short ropes and 5 for long ropes)



2 Cue Cards- 1 for Short Rope Forward Jumping and 1 for Long Rope Jumping



1 Optional Assessment Exit Slip



These Short and Long Jump Rope PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a jumping/landing unit or could be used as a diversion from your traditional sport skill development or fitness unit protocol. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or multiple stations outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Short and Long Jump Rope PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for 2nd Grade through 6th grade students.