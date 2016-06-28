SAVE 25% WHEN PURCHASING THIS BUNDLE



This I Can…Statement, Poster Bundle includes 6 different posters that illustrate and describe several “Kid-Friendly” statements that directly relate to the current five Shape America Standards. These colorful posters allow students to directly and personally “connect” with the standard-based outcomes we want them to learn during our daily PE lessons. The statements are brief, to the point and POWERFUL!



Each I Can…poster includes 9 easy to understand statements and include accompanying “action-based” movement images that “bring life” to the poster and help your students to relate to each of the SHAPE America Standards. Each locomotor movement poster package also includes 4 different header & footer colors to “brighten up” your school gym or classroom

The posters are in separate files, located in a Zip folder with 2 file formats per skill- PDF and JPEG The graphics are originally set for 8 ½ by 11 sheets but are “high quality” and can easily be copied on a school or store Poster-Maker to convert to a large sized poster. You can then place them inside your gym or playing area for your students to see and for you to reference while you teach your physical education lessons.



This Physical Education Poster is designed for all ages but is best suited for students from Kindergarten through 6th Grade