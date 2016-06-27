SUPER MEGA PACK OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION PRINTABLE DISPLAY SIGNS!!!
The following Super Bundle contains 10 different- PE Printable Display Sign products in "one large bundled packet" which includes all of the following products:
Top 10 Expectations in PE- Printable Display Signs
Top 10 Reasons for Physical Education- Printable Display Signs
Key Components of Physical Fitness- Printable Display Signs
PE Fitness Testing- Printable Display Signs
Locomotor Movement- Printable Display Signs
Non-Locomotor Movement- Printable Display Signs
Manipulative Skills- Printable Display Signs
Aligning to the PE Standards- Printable Display Signs
Principles of Exercise Training- Printable Display Signs
PE Concepts; Spatial Awareness- Printable Display Signs
Each sign packet was created as a visual aid showcasing important physical education and/or physical fitness concepts, principles, critical movements and assessments. Each individual fitness component sign has been uniquely created with vibrant colors and attractive text. Depending on the individual sign packet, descriptions and/or instructions are given as guides for you as physical education teachers and for students to see as constant reminders to the many critical concepts and information we cover in our P. E. classes. The signs can be displayed in key areas of your gym to be highlighted during instruction at various times throughout your school year. Whether it is a game you are playing, an assessment you are conducting or a sport-specific skill you are working on, the signs can work as a valuable tool for you to come back to time and time again!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
Energy Drinks
- (1)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
- (1)
- $2.82
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
- (2)
- $4.23
Fun PE Starter Games & Activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Core PE - Rugby - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Netball - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Hockey - KS3 Schemes of Work & 23 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45