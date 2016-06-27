SUPER MEGA PACK OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION PRINTABLE DISPLAY SIGNS!!!



The following Super Bundle contains 10 different- PE Printable Display Sign products in "one large bundled packet" which includes all of the following products:



Top 10 Expectations in PE- Printable Display Signs

Top 10 Reasons for Physical Education- Printable Display Signs

Key Components of Physical Fitness- Printable Display Signs

PE Fitness Testing- Printable Display Signs

Locomotor Movement- Printable Display Signs

Non-Locomotor Movement- Printable Display Signs

Manipulative Skills- Printable Display Signs

Aligning to the PE Standards- Printable Display Signs

Principles of Exercise Training- Printable Display Signs

PE Concepts; Spatial Awareness- Printable Display Signs



Each sign packet was created as a visual aid showcasing important physical education and/or physical fitness concepts, principles, critical movements and assessments. Each individual fitness component sign has been uniquely created with vibrant colors and attractive text. Depending on the individual sign packet, descriptions and/or instructions are given as guides for you as physical education teachers and for students to see as constant reminders to the many critical concepts and information we cover in our P. E. classes. The signs can be displayed in key areas of your gym to be highlighted during instruction at various times throughout your school year. Whether it is a game you are playing, an assessment you are conducting or a sport-specific skill you are working on, the signs can work as a valuable tool for you to come back to time and time again!