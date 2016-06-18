LET’S “CATCH UP” ON SOME THINGS!!!



The Catching and Fielding PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for successful CATCHING and FIELDING. Fielding, in this grouping of station cards and cues refers to “gathering or collecting” various sized balls that are rolling or bouncing toward a student (for games utilized in a typical elementary or middle school PE class).



The 5 catching and 5 fielding stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple catching and fielding (receiving, gathering and collecting) situations with students employing self-tosses and rolls or using “partner play”. Two Catching and Fielding Skill Cue Cards are provided for student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The CATCHING AND FIELDING STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items:



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan and 1 Gym/Playing Area Setup Diagram



10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 Catching and 5 Fielding)



2 Cue Fundamental Cards/Signs (1 for Catching and 1 for Fielding)



1 Optional Student Scoring Sheet and 1 Assessment Exit Slip



These Catching and Fielding PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a throwing and catching unit or could be used as a diversion from your traditional sport unit or fitness unit protocol. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or together outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Catching and Fielding PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.

