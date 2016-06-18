THAT’S THE WAY THE BALL BOUNCES!!!
The Hand Dribbling and Ball Control PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for successful hand dribbling and ball control. The skills learned through these stations will allow the students to perform better in PE lead up games for sports such as basketball and team handball as well as other PE activities such as juggling and scooter games.
The 5 Dribbling and 5 Ball Control stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple Dribbling and Ball Control situations with students employing individual skill development or using “partner play”. Two Dribbling and Ball Control Skill Cue Cards are provided for student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.
The DRIBBLING AND BALL CONTROL STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items:
1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan and 1 Gym/Playing Area Setup Diagram
10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 Dribbling and 5 Ball Control)
2 Cue Fundamental Cards/Signs (1 for Dribbling and 1 for Ball Control)
1 Optional Student Scoring Sheet and 1 Assessment Exit Slip
These Dribbling and Ball Control PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a basketball or team handball unit or could be used as a diversion from your PE fitness activities. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or together outside in a playing area such as a playground or paved area. The Dribbling and Ball Control PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
Energy Drinks
- (1)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
- (1)
- $2.82
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
- (2)
- $4.23
Fun PE Starter Games & Activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Core PE - Rugby - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Netball - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Hockey - KS3 Schemes of Work & 23 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45