PUT YOUR BEST FOOT FORWARD!!!



The Kicking and Foot Dribbling PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for successful hand kicking and dribbling with feet. The skills learned through these stations will allow the students to perform better in PE lead up games for soccer and for other PE activities such as kickball and many low organized physical education kicking games.



The 5 kicking and 5 dribbling stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple kicking and dribbling situations with students employing individual skill development or using “partner play”. Two kicking and dribbling Skill Cue Cards are provided for student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The KICKING AND DRIBBLING STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items:



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan and 1 Gym/Playing Area Setup Diagram



10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 kicking and 5 dribbling)



2 Cue Fundamental Cards/Signs (1 for kicking and 1 for dribbling)



1 Optional Student Scoring Sheet and 1 Assessment Exit Slip



These Kicking and Dribbling PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a soccer unit or could be used as a diversion from your PE fitness activities. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or together outside in a playing area such as a playground or paved area. The Kicking and Dribbling PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.

