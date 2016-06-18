THROW ASIDE YOUR WORRIES!!!



The Throwing and Tossing PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, combined with a student scoring sheet and an exit assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for an overhand THROW and an underhand TOSS.



The 5 throwing and 5 tossing stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station incorporates “Differentiation” as 3 distance levels are utilized and students have the ability to score and record points as they travel through the stations and perform the various task cards. Two fundamental throwing and tossing skill cue cards are provided for student reference and an optional assessment exit slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The THROWING AND TOSSING STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan and 1 Gym/Playing Area Setup Diagram



10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 Throwing and 5 Tossing)



2 Cue Fundamental Cards/Signs (1 for Throwing and 1 for Tossing)



1 Optional Student Scoring Sheet and 1 Assessment Exit Slip



These Throwing and Tossing PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a throwing, tossing and catching unit or could be used as a diversion from your traditional sport unit or fitness unit protocol. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or together outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Throwing and Tossing PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.

