YIPPEE X 3!!! This product is a compilation of all 3 of Cap'n Pete's PE Stations series which includes:



1. PE Fitness Stations - 44 "Maximum Movement" Zones,



2. PE Sport Stations - 44 "Skill Sharpening" Zones



3. PE Stations Kids Love - 44 "Frolicking Fun" Zones





Combined, there are 132 total stations and accompanying station cards that can be used throughout your school year for fitness units, warm-ups, sport skill units and just "plain old fun"!



“These PE Stations (and corresponding Station Cards) have been created as an aid for a PE Teacher, Classroom Teacher or Small Group Leader in a camp or church.



The "Fitness Stations" were created to help develop the students’ personal fitness and include the following components of physical fitness: 1. Cardiovascular Endurance, 2. Flexibility (Static and Dynamic), 3. Locomotor Movement, and 4. Muscular Strength and Endurance.



The Sport Stations were created to help develop the students’ skills in a variety of sports including: 1. Base Games, 2. Basketball, 3. Gym Hockey, 4. Racquet/Paddle Striking Sports, 5. Soccer, 6. Track and Field, and 7. Volleyball. There are 6 station cards for all sports except Track and field which has 8.



The "PE Stations Kids Love" were created with the sole purpose for children to have fun performing a variety of movements and tasks using equipment you might find in a typical school, camp or church facility.



All 132 of the activities are suitable for boys and girls and can be adapted to match your equipment and facility constraints. Since there are so many station cards included in this package, you can easily mix them up throughout the school year or camp/church season and have more than enough activities to use for many classes or sessions. The cards provide brief directions with entertaining graphics and also include the fitness component, motor skill or physical education concept addressed during the movement. If you lack the equipment or space for one or more of the stations, feel free to adapt it in whatever way best meets the needs of your children and your unique situation.

