“CATCH ME IF YOU CAN”!



Inside this package are twenty five fun and exciting PE tag and flag games for students, designed for a wide range of ages from grades Kindergarten through 8th.



The games include: 1. Basketball Dribble, 2. Blade Runner, 3. Boot Scootin Boogie, 4. Crazy Bridge, 5. Down on the Farm, 6. Dragon Tail, 7. Everyone’s it, 8. Exterminator, 9. Fitness Collection Agency, 10. Give me five, 11. Gotcha, 12. Hotfoot, 13. Pac man, 14. Pass it around, 15. Predator, 16. Rip off, 17. Safe Zone, 18. Snowball Fight, 19. Soccer Dribble, 20. Stinger, 21. Stop, Drop & Roll, 22. Quicksand, 23. Switch it up, 24. Toss and Tag and 25. Tri Tag.



These are all extremely fun and fast-moving tagging games. Students will get their heart rates up and not even know they are getting a great workout because they will be having so much fun. These games are “tried and true” - tag and flag games that students love and ask for on a weekly basis. I have used them with up to 4 or 5 classes at the same time or as little as 1 class at a time. They are geared towards elementary-aged students, however I have used them with middle and high school students and they love them too!

