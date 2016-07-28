An excellent resource for supporting the teaching of Phase 4 Letters and Sounds Polysyllabic words , includes:
- a very useful interactive PowerPoint with sounds. Using this resource, the children can work independently or with the teacher to learn and consolidate their knowledge of Letters and Sounds phase 4 polysyllabic words.
- Letters and Sounds phase 4 polysyllabic word cards. Ready to print and laminate.
- 3 word search worksheets based around Letters and Sounds, phase 4, polysyllabic words.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
