An excellent resource for supporting the teaching of Phase 4 Letters and Sounds Polysyllabic words , includes:



- a very useful interactive PowerPoint with sounds. Using this resource, the children can work independently or with the teacher to learn and consolidate their knowledge of Letters and Sounds phase 4 polysyllabic words.

- Letters and Sounds phase 4 polysyllabic word cards. Ready to print and laminate.

- 3 word search worksheets based around Letters and Sounds, phase 4, polysyllabic words.