Here is a set of 10 Pokémon Go! inspired brag tags. We have also included black and white version of brag tags for ink-saving option.
- great helper
- 100% effort
- team player
- I have self-control
- I am motivated
- focused on learning
- great example
- I am responsible
- I participate
- #1 reader

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Brag-tags.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

pdf, 28 MB

Brag-tags

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades