Here is a set of 10 Pokémon Go! inspired brag tags. We have also included black and white version of brag tags for ink-saving option.
- great helper
- 100% effort
- team player
- I have self-control
- I am motivated
- focused on learning
- great example
- I am responsible
- I participate
- #1 reader
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
easybreezy_esl
There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly
This is a set of flashcards and activities for grade 1 ESL students based on the popular rhyme There Was an Old Lady. In this package we included: ...
- (0)
- $6.00
easybreezy_esl
Doodle Video Project “Skidamarink"
Doodle Video project is a great Valentine's Day activity you can do with your class! “Skidamarink” is a nice song you can do with cycle 1 students....
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE
easybreezy_esl
Discussion Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather...(a Total of 180 Cards!)
Great Value!!! Conversation Cards Bundle: Debates, Debates 2 & Would You Rather... Cards (a Total of 180 Cards!) This is a bundle of 3 sets of a to...
- 3 Resources
- $15.00
Popular paid resources
TeachElite
Easter : Emoji Selector Easter Edition
Easter: Emoji Selector Easter Edition Add a Easter touch to you lessons this Easter season with this Easter Edition of our Emoji Selector. If you l...
- (6)
- $3.52
TeachElite
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management
Easter: Easter Bunny Cam -Behaviour Management Do you have a class that needs reminding of good behaviour leads to rewards? Why not keep their beha...
- (6)
- $4.23
TeachElite
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring
Easter : Reward Jars-Behaviour Monitoring This PowerPoint Contains five Easter reward jars to use with your pupils to positively reinforce good beh...
- (6)
- $3.38
New resources
kitcelcorner
Bounce Back: Teaching Resilience to Students
Our students constantly face a lot of difficulties and struggles whether it's family, school or community related. This resource could help and sup...
- (0)
- $11.27
JubileeCentre1
Kindness Advent Calendar
An Advent calendar with a twist - in place of daily chocolates, the calendar will give teachers /parents/guardians and children opportunities to di...
- (1)
- FREE
TeachElite
Christmas - Icicles Timers
Christmas - Icicles Timers New purchasers get 90% off this resource. Enter code: 90November @ checkout! This is a really fun Christmas Icicle timer...
- (3)
- $3.38
Updated resources
MariangelC
Applying the Functional Behavioural Approach to classroom management.
This presentation is intended to provide basic guidelines about the Functional Behavioural Approach (FBA) and to suggest strategies to cope with di...
- (0)
- $7.04
MariangelC
Functional Behavior Assessment applied to Classroom Management
This presentation is intended to provide basic guidelines to apply the Functional Behavioural Approach (FBA) and to suggest strategies to cope with...
- (0)
- $5.00
MariangelC
Classroom management: strategies based on how the teacher's brain works
The first part of this presentation explains how the teacher’s brain works during teaching and why it is so difficult to coordinate all the activit...
- (0)
- $7.04