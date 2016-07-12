This simple yet elegant poster with become the most interacted with component of your classroom! This template allows students to complete their exit ticket question, for any subject, on a post it note (with their name on the back which avoids student to student opportunities) and then put that post it note on this oversized poster. The product comes with two options; the first is an 8.5x11 option which can be put into a poster-making printer and the second is a 20x27 file which can be printed and patched together. Both documents are in microsoft publisher formats. I would also suggest laminating the poster for integrity and to ease the attachment with the sticky notes.



Students will love getting out of their seat, and will take great pride in their work being displayed each day. Students will also self assess and place their post it note under three categories which include, Content Master, I kind of get it but need a little help, and I'm struggling & don't understand. This self assessment component aligns to John Hattie's research for students understanding where they are in the learning process and is considered best practice.



As the teacher, you will be able to easily scan the poster for inaccuracies as well as easily create adaptive differentiated groups the following lesson or day based on groupings of post it notes. Additionally, you will be able to see how students feel about their work and the confidence they have on that specific content matter.



Be sure to check out my Exit Ticket Progress Monitoring Template.