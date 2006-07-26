A gentle introduction to spreadsheets! Years 5 and 6 enjoy looking at the formatting abilities of a spreadsheet. They get really enthusiastic entering their own dates into the calendars they have created.

  ExcelCalendarLessonPlan.doc
  example_calendar.xls
  certificate_calendar.doc
  WritingFrameExcelCalendar1.doc

Created: Jul 26, 2006

Updated: May 12, 2008

ExcelCalendarLessonPlan

example_calendar

certificate_calendar

