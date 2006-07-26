A gentle introduction to spreadsheets! Years 5 and 6 enjoy looking at the formatting abilities of a spreadsheet. They get really enthusiastic entering their own dates into the calendars they have created.
Created: Jul 26, 2006
Updated: May 12, 2008
