38 Pages plus 58 Audio Tracks (MP3)



Need a QUICK ASSESSMENT?



Are you a General Classroom Teacher and teach Music?



Have a non- musical sub?



This Ready to Use Kit is your SOLUTION!!!



What you get:

♫ 21 Worksheets PLUS Answer Keys (9-10 Questions per sheet)

♫ 58 Audio Tracks (MP3)

♫ Word Search Word Directions: Up, Down, Forward, Backward (14-15 words per puzzle)

♫ 6 Pre-made Audio Listening Test Answer Keys



♪ Play the Audio Tracks directly from the File Folder through your computer OR Burn a CD for each separate test or all 58 tracks



TABLE OF CONTENTS



MELODY

• Staff

• Pitch: High and Low

• Pitch: Up or Down

• Treble Staff Note Names

• Pitch Direction: Up, Down or Repeat (not on Staff)

• Pitch Direction: Up, Down or Repeat (on Staff)

• “What Do You Hear?” 2 Pitch Tones: High, Low or Same

(2 Pre-made Listening Tests, Audio Tracks Included)

• “What Do You Hear?” 2 Chords: Same or Different

(2 Pre-made Listening Tests, Audio Tracks Included)

• “What Do You Hear?” 4 Pitch Tones: Up, Down or Repeat

(2 Pre-made Listening Tests, Audio Tracks Included)

• Word Search: Melody



RHYTHM

• Counting Beats

• Know Your Rhythm Symbols

• Word Search: Rhythm

• Rhythm Symbol Color By Code (Treble Clef, Quarter Note, Double Eighth Note, Quarter Rest ) [2 sheets]

• Rhythm Symbol Color By Code (Treble Clef, Bass Clef, Quarter Note, Double Eighth Note, Half Note, Dotted Half Note, Whole Note, Quarter Rest, Half Rest, Whole Rest) [2 sheets]



TONE COLOR

• Tone Color #1

• Tone Color #2

• Word Search: Tone Color #1

• Word Search: Tone Color #2





Your ONLY PREP is PRINT & COPY!!! ☺



If you need a “SEASONAL CONNECTION” this kit has a Heart (Valentine) Theme.



Looking for American or Ta TiTi System Terminology? I have versions of those!



Kid tested and enjoyed!