Want a project for your psychology students? Students can use this guide to research, write and present information on a psychological disorder of their choosing. This is an excellent project for a psychology class or any course discussing mental health and mental illness. You may assign students to present in any format desired: Powerpoint, presentation, Prezi, research paper, etc. A student instruction guide, teacher rubric, and helpful websites are all included.
Information Included:
- Psychological Disorder
- Symptoms
- Causes
- Prevalence
- History
- Treatment
- and more....
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
