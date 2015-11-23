Put Your Hands On the Paper and Fold!
Paper Airplane Physics
This hands-on STEM lesson helps students understand some of the basic principles of aerodynamics and engineering design.
Students will
- learn how to develop a hypothesis - use the hypothesis to develop a question or questions about how things fly - research the question(s) through "Read-the-Web, Create-A-Thought-Web, Reflect-and-Write" activities - use previously learned knowledge to make standard paper airplanes and test aeordynamics, drag and gravity, and thrust and lift, recording the test results - design an experiment using what they've learned from the "web" and "paper airplane testing" data to create a specific kind paper airplane
Depending on the age, academic skills, and ability to direct their own learning students can collaborate in pairs, groups, or in pairs.
Technology needed: computers, laptops, tablets, and/or phones; voice to text apps, KlipMix app, Notebook app, concept map app, Other materials: various types and colors of paper, straight edges, paper clips, markers, various types of weights, and small plastic pigs.
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 23, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology
- Design, engineering and technology / Computer-aided technologies
- Design, engineering and technology / Engineering
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
- Physics
- Physics / Force and motion
