Put Your Hands On the Paper and Fold!



Paper Airplane Physics



This hands-on STEM lesson helps students understand some of the basic principles of aerodynamics and engineering design.



Students will



- learn how to develop a hypothesis - use the hypothesis to develop a question or questions about how things fly - research the question(s) through "Read-the-Web, Create-A-Thought-Web, Reflect-and-Write" activities - use previously learned knowledge to make standard paper airplanes and test aeordynamics, drag and gravity, and thrust and lift, recording the test results - design an experiment using what they've learned from the "web" and "paper airplane testing" data to create a specific kind paper airplane



Depending on the age, academic skills, and ability to direct their own learning students can collaborate in pairs, groups, or in pairs.



Technology needed: computers, laptops, tablets, and/or phones; voice to text apps, KlipMix app, Notebook app, concept map app, Other materials: various types and colors of paper, straight edges, paper clips, markers, various types of weights, and small plastic pigs.