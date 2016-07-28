Goal: Model a real life problem with a quadratic relation of the form y=a(x-h)²+k , and use this equation to solve problems.
Problem:
Farmer Bill has 28m of wire fence material to enclose a rectangular garden. He is trying to decide between two possible garden options:
Garden A → in the middle of the yard Garden B → against the barn
Students will create a table of values, a graph, and determine the vertex form equation for each garden, then answer some questions. The product includes two sheets of grid paper. All the instructions / questions fit nicely on one page; students should show their work on a separate sheet of paper.
A sample exemplar is included from a student's work in my own classroom. This makes a nice tidy assignment form MPM2D (Ontario Curriculum)
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
