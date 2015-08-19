This is a simple pack for children to work on identifying rhyming words. It uses words accompanied by pictures for those children who are just starting to read.
It contains:
- 4 pages for children to circle (or they could colour) all the words and pictures that rhyme with a given word.
- 3 pages of words and pictures for children to cut and paste into a table of 3 options of ending sounds.
- 3 pages of words and pictures where children have to link across from one word to two more words that rhyme.
- 30 word and picture cards that can be used for rhyming snap or rhyming pairs.
- 15 dominoes using 30 words and pictures that can be used for rhyming dominoes.
