This video is part of our collection of videos that teaches you how to speak Russian in different situations. This time, we're going to see greetings and farewells for any time of the year.

These are the phrases used: Hello Здравствуйте (formal) / Привет (informal) Good morning Доброе утро Good afternoon Добрый день Good evening Добрый вечер How are you? Как дела?