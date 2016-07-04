This bundle includes all four Valentine's Day themed single digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Each packet has Valentine's Day clipart decorating it.



Check out the other Single Digit Valentine's Day Packets

15 pages of single digit addition written horizontally

15 pages of single digit addition written vertically

15 pages of single digit subtraction written horizontally

15 pages of single digit subtraction written vertically



The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.



If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



This was made by Ryan Nygren



