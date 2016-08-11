Single Digit Addition (15 pages) Space themed worksheets.
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has a different space clipart.
Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.
Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
They were created by Ryan Nygren.
