Christmas Themed Single Digit Addition Math Worksheets - (15 pages)



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Single Digit Addition (15 pages) Christmas worksheets.



This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Addition Worksheets. Every page has different Christmas clip art.



Each page has 20 problems written horizontally.



Some have inconsistent sums and others have consistent sums but the addends change.



Each page has Christmas themed clipart decorating it.



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



They were created by Ryan Nygren.



