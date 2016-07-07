Christmas Themed Single Digit Difference Subtraction (15 Pages) math worksheets.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written vertically. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.

Each page has different Christmas clip art decorating it. The clip art credits and links can be found below.

There are pages with the following

Differences of 1
Differences of 2
Differences of 3
Differences of 4
Differences of 5
Differences of 6
Differences of 7
Differences of 8
Differences of 9
Differences of 10
Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)
4 pages with a mix of all of the above.

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were created by Ryan Nygren.

