Easter Themed Single Digit Difference Subtraction (15 Pages) math worksheets.
This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written vertically. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.
Each page has different Easter clipart decorating it. The clipart credits and links can be found below.
There are pages with the following
Differences of 1
Differences of 2
Differences of 3
Differences of 4
Differences of 5
Differences of 6
Differences of 7
Differences of 8
Differences of 9
Differences of 10
Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)
4 pages with a mix of all of the above.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were created by Ryan Nygren.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
