Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.EE.B.7



Everything you need to introduce and practice solving one step equations with addition and subtraction (positive numbers only).

Included in this product:

-Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction Guided Notes

-Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction Practice Page

-Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Worked out Answer keys