Solving One Step Inequalities Puzzle



For students learning how to solve and graph inequality word problems, they can practice with this puzzle and can self check.



There are 16 puzzles. Some of the puzzles contain similar numbers so student's can't just match numbers together; they will need to interpret equations and word problems in order to find a match. Each one contains a word problem, inequality problem, inequality solution, and a number line. Students will need to match all four together. Includes an answer document for students to record their matches.



You can use these as a math station or for small group instruction. These are similar to task cards and you could give students part of the puzzle and have them complete the missing steps.



Print on cardstock and laminate for long-term use. To save paper, print 4 puzzles to a page and students will still be able to read everything clearly.