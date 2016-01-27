Solving One Step Inequalities Puzzle
For students learning how to solve and graph inequality word problems, they can practice with this puzzle and can self check.
There are 16 puzzles. Some of the puzzles contain similar numbers so student's can't just match numbers together; they will need to interpret equations and word problems in order to find a match. Each one contains a word problem, inequality problem, inequality solution, and a number line. Students will need to match all four together. Includes an answer document for students to record their matches.
You can use these as a math station or for small group instruction. These are similar to task cards and you could give students part of the puzzle and have them complete the missing steps.
Print on cardstock and laminate for long-term use. To save paper, print 4 puzzles to a page and students will still be able to read everything clearly.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Solving One Step Equations Stations
- (1)
- $3.50
Ordering and Comparing Rational Numbers Middle School Math Stations
- (1)
- $3.50
Christmas Math Activities for Middle School Math
- (0)
- $3.25
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE