Students choose the best method (factorise, quadratic formula, isolating x directly from vertex form...) to solve 12 quadratic equations. This provides some basic practice for students. The picture is a bit of a downer... a sad face. I made this for my students after marking some disappointing tests, recognizing that many needed more practice!
The way the task works is: Students solve for the roots of the quadratic and use the "greater" or "lessor" root as indicated to decode the colour-by-number grid.
i.e. Blue = lessor root of x^2 + 3x + 2 which is (x+2)(x+1) and has roots -2 and -1, so the "lessor root" would be -2. The student would colour all the squares blue that have -2 inside.
The method I had in mind for each question is:
1) simple factorable
2) quadratic formula
3) simple factorable, common factor
4) simple factorable
5) complex factorable
6) quadratic formula
7) simple factorable
8) complex factorable
9) simple factorable
10) quadratic formula
11) vertex form, a value not 1, integer answer
12) vertex form, a value =1, decimal answer
This product includes .docx and .pdf version
Be sure to check out my Collaborative Math Mosaics for a variety of topics!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
