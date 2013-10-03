Free
Lately, everyone has been stressing over oil shortages and rising gas prices. And why shouldn't they? At four dollars per gallon, everyone’s pocket-book has seen better days.
Well, there are other ways to make gasoline, like making it from coal. It’s called coal gasification. The technology’s been around for decades, but it’s always been expensive. Now, researchers have streamlined the process so that it’s more efficient, cheaper, and creates less pollution.
Created: Oct 3, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
