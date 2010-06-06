Free
This PowerPoint activity is for Years 7-9 which have Spain as the country they will represent on Sports Day. They will be doing a range of activities in form time, including this quiz, learning about one specific aspect of cultural interest, doing an introduction into the language, listening to the national anthem and perhaps trying to learn a couple of chants. We have 11 form entry so 3 forms have Spain (Y7,8,9) and there are 10 other countries. Could be useful for the World Cup.
Created: Jun 6, 2010
Updated: Mar 20, 2013
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- Geography / People and environment / Resource management
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Culture / Festivals
- World languages / Spanish / Culture / Traditions and celebrations
- World languages / Spanish / Links to other subjects / Geography
- World languages / Spanish / My life
- World languages / Spanish / Texts / Songs and games
