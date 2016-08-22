Students translate 10 English to Spanish sentences with ser, adjectives, and family vocabulary. The sentences are very basic and allow students to practice gender agreement of nouns and adjectives. Students must also provide the Spanish meaning of 6 English adjectives. The answer key is included.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
