Students translate 10 English to Spanish sentences with ser, adjectives, and family vocabulary. The sentences are very basic and allow students to practice gender agreement of nouns and adjectives. Students must also provide the Spanish meaning of 6 English adjectives. The answer key is included.

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 10-sentences-with-adjectives-family---ser-TES-SueSummers.pdf
  • 10-sentences-with-adjectives-family---ser-2.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 889 KB

10-sentences-with-adjectives-family---ser-TES-SueSummers

Worksheet

jpg, 161 KB

10-sentences-with-adjectives-family---ser-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades