Students color the alphabet letters and then decide upon and draw their own illustrations for each letter of the traditional Spanish alphabet. The booklet contains 32 pages: the title page with 30 additional pages for each letter of the traditional Spanish alphabet and an end page. This download also includes several suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.

Suggested uses include: students share completed booklets with the class or with a partner, students read to a family member at home, students use alphabet pages as flashcards to practice and learn new vocabulary, teacher projects the blank booklet onto the Smart Board and have students do quick sketches for each letter and teacher scans sample booklets to share student work with the class. Both versions can be used for interactive notebook activities.

10 pages

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • alfabeto-sketch---color-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

alfabeto-sketch---color-TES-Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 37%

Bundle

Spanish Back to School Emergent Readers Bundle - 6 Sets of 2 Booklets

$9.00

Categories & Grades