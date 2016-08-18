Students color the alphabet letters and then decide upon and draw their own illustrations for each letter of the traditional Spanish alphabet. The booklet contains 32 pages: the title page with 30 additional pages for each letter of the traditional Spanish alphabet and an end page. This download also includes several suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Suggested uses include: students share completed booklets with the class or with a partner, students read to a family member at home, students use alphabet pages as flashcards to practice and learn new vocabulary, teacher projects the blank booklet onto the Smart Board and have students do quick sketches for each letter and teacher scans sample booklets to share student work with the class. Both versions can be used for interactive notebook activities.
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
