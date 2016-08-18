Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages containing common class objects such as pencil, paper, eraser, markers, crayons, scissors, etc. Suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page are also included.



Students first cut out, assemble and read the booklet containing text and illustrations of class objects. Necesito is repeated 8 times so students learn the word quickly and will soon be expressing their classroom needs in Spanish! They then create their own version using the text only template. Students will be proud of their creations and will have fun sharing them with classmates and family members!



The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the class objects. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text. Both versions can be used for interactive notebook activities.



6 pages