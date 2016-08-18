Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages containing common Spanish fruit words such as apple, orange, banana, grapes, etc. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets.



Students first read and cut out the Spanish De Que Color Es...? Booklet that contains text and illustrations. Each page lists a fruit and states its color. For example: La manzana es roja. Students then create their own version using the text only template. They will have fun creating their fruit and colors booklets and will reinforce their language learning as they share them with classmates and family members.



The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the fruit and colors vocabulary. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text. Both versions can be used for interactive notebook activities.



The booklets can also be used as flashcards by folding under the text on each page.



6 pages