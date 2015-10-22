This can be used as a midterm, final exam, final exam review assignment or back to school review assignment. It is most appropriate for levels 2 or higher and includes:
1. Infinitive verbs matching
2. Spanish speaking countries - students must supply 15
3. Preterit & Imperfect verb conjugations
4. Perfect tense matching
5. Changing adjectives to adverbs
6. Prepositions matching
7. Environment vocabulary matching
8. Future and Conditional regular and irregular verb conjugations
9. Subjunctive verbs conjugations
10. Subjunctive infinitive verbs matching
11. Saber/Conocer matching
12. Pero/Sino matching
13. Por/Para matching
14. Students supply meaning of subjunctive WEDDING acronym
The file contains several matching sections to make it easy to correct. The answer key is included.
