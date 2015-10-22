This can be used as a midterm, final exam, final exam review assignment or back to school review assignment. It is most appropriate for levels 2 or higher and includes:

1. Infinitive verbs matching

2. Spanish speaking countries - students must supply 15

3. Preterit & Imperfect verb conjugations

4. Perfect tense matching

5. Changing adjectives to adverbs

6. Prepositions matching

7. Environment vocabulary matching

8. Future and Conditional regular and irregular verb conjugations

9. Subjunctive verbs conjugations

10. Subjunctive infinitive verbs matching

11. Saber/Conocer matching

12. Pero/Sino matching

13. Por/Para matching

14. Students supply meaning of subjunctive WEDDING acronym



The file contains several matching sections to make it easy to correct. The answer key is included.