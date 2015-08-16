This packet contains 3 People Searches and 1 Partner Interview to help your students expand their vocabulary base ( I love cognates! ) and build their grammar comprehension (sentence structure, asking/answering questions) while practicing their speaking skills (and pronunciation skills!).

COMMUNICATION in the target language is our main goal for our Spanish students.
Providing our students with guided opportunities to practice their communication skills is key to developing their comfort level and speaking abilities.

This activity covers ACTFL's National Foreign Language Standard of Communication:
Standard 1.1: Students engage in conversations, provide and obtain information, express feelings and emotions, and exchange opinions.


Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

