This vocabulary activity bundle is great for practicing new vocabulary and revisiting vocabulary throughout the year. There is one page for each of the 20 official Spanish speaking countries, plus Puerto Rico.



The categories section is blank so that you may choose the categories best suited for your class. Write the categories that you want across the top before photocopying, or have students write them when the papers are distributed. Students fill in the grid with words that fit into the categories and start with the letters of the Spanish speaking country on the left. As you introduce new vocabulary topics throughout the year, you will be able to reuse the grids by changing the categories to match your unit of study.



Uses for this Spanish Speaking Countries Bundle:



• Individual warm up at the beginning of class

• Fun class activity when projected on the Smart Board

• Homework assignment

• Group activity – great game for competitions!

• Substitute activity

• Quick review at the end of class

• Enrichment or extra credit



22 pages