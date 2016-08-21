BUNDLE
Save over 30% by purchasing these Spanish speaking countries resources bundled together!
Included in this bundle:
1. Countries and Capitals Crossword and Answer Key - 2 pages
2. Countries Mnemonics and Facts - 2 pages
3. Countries PowerPoint Bulletin Board Flags, With and Without Country Names - 89 pages
4. Countries and Capitals Bookmark, 6 per page - 1 page
5. Countries Categories Vocabulary Activity Bundle - 22 pages
The 5 resources are also sold individually on TES.
Resources included (5)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Geography / Locational knowledge
- Geography / Locational knowledge / Africa
- Geography / Locational knowledge / Europe
- Geography / Locational knowledge / North America
- Geography / Locational knowledge / South America
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Culture
- World languages / English language learning / Fundamentals
- World languages / English language learning / Links to other subjects
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Links to other subjects
Other resources by this author
suesummersshop
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
Students conjugate 7 common regular ER verbs, and 7 common regular IR verbs, and provide the English meaning of each of the infinitives. Sample ver...
- (1)
- $2.50
suesummersshop
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
This Spanish affirmative and negatives activity includes 10 English to Spanish sentence translations with common stem change verbs and nouns. Sampl...
- (0)
- $2.50
suesummersshop
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
Students practice Spanish superlative adjectives with a variety of adjectives and nouns. There are 11 English to Spanish sentences total. A sample ...
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
jillyjones1987
Africa - A full scheme of Work
10 full lessons, including powerpoints, lesson activities, resources, worksheets and an assessment. Created for year KS3 SEN students these lessons...
- (0)
- $11.27
WillsonEducation
The Awa Tribe
The most endangered tribe in the world live deep in the Amazon rainforest, they are an ancient group of around 400 who carry everything they own; t...
- (0)
- $4.23
lglass165
Into Africa Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Africa topic for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
KPolkinghorne
ANIMAL ODDITIES PART 2 -THREE ANIMALS OF THE RED SAND DUNES OF NAMIBIA - SW AFRICA
Each of these animals adapt to the hot Namibian Desert in ways that are a little odd. See how the lizard copes when it moves across the very hot sa...
- (1)
- FREE
debbielythe
Fantastic Places Passport Homework
This is a 5 week project for year 7s to complete at home. They can either follow the directions or create their own fact folder of the countries re...
- (1)
- $4.23
jpasquill94
Geography - Year 9 - Development Gap
A few lessons I did on the development gap with my year 9 class. There is a case study on Ethiopia included. I'll try at dig out as many lesson pla...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
jillyjones1987
Africa - A full scheme of Work
10 full lessons, including powerpoints, lesson activities, resources, worksheets and an assessment. Created for year KS3 SEN students these lessons...
- (0)
- $11.27
WillsonEducation
The Awa Tribe
The most endangered tribe in the world live deep in the Amazon rainforest, they are an ancient group of around 400 who carry everything they own; t...
- (0)
- $4.23
Manchester_Airport_Education
My Travel Report - Manchester Airport - KS2 Geography
The FREE interactive resource to use with this lesson plan can be found at; www.manchesterairport.co.uk/education This interactive resource allows ...
- (0)
- FREE