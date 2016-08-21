This student reference contains mnemonic sentences for the Spanish speaking countries in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Guam and the Philippines, and the "leftover" countries of Spain, Mexico, the U.S., and Equatorial Guinea that are scattered in different geographic regions. There are notes about the meanings of some countries, as well as a list of the top 5 most widely spoken world languages. These catchy sentences will help your students remember the Spanish speaking countries and their locations for years to come!
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 32%
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Africa - A full scheme of Work
- (0)
- $11.27
The Awa Tribe
- (0)
- $4.23
Into Africa Topic Knowledge Organiser
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
ANIMAL ODDITIES PART 2 -THREE ANIMALS OF THE RED SAND DUNES OF NAMIBIA - SW AFRICA
- (1)
- FREE
Fantastic Places Passport Homework
- (1)
- $4.23
Geography - Year 9 - Development Gap
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Africa - A full scheme of Work
- (0)
- $11.27
The Awa Tribe
- (0)
- $4.23
My Travel Report - Manchester Airport - KS2 Geography
- (0)
- FREE