This file contains 5 pages of conjugation forms with definitions of infinitive, conjugation, verb ending, and verb stem, plus 1 page of suggestions for using the forms. Also included on the 2 initial forms is a concise 3 step explanation of how to conjugate present tense verbs. The forms can be used in 3 stages: initial presentation, follow-up review and practice, routine note taking throughout the year when new verbs are presented. The forms are great for back to school review for upper levels, they can be used for conjugation quizzes, and also for conjugation homework assignments.
6 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
