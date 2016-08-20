This file contains 5 pages of conjugation forms with definitions of infinitive, conjugation, verb ending, and verb stem, plus 1 page of suggestions for using the forms. Also included on the 2 initial forms is a concise 3 step explanation of how to conjugate present tense verbs. The forms can be used in 3 stages: initial presentation, follow-up review and practice, routine note taking throughout the year when new verbs are presented. The forms are great for back to school review for upper levels, they can be used for conjugation quizzes, and also for conjugation homework assignments.

6 pages

$3.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • chart-6-conj-spaces-INTRO-TES-SueSummers.pdf
  • conjugation-chart---present-tense--1---2.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 2 MB

chart-6-conj-spaces-INTRO-TES-SueSummers

Project/Activity

jpg, 236 KB

conjugation-chart---present-tense--1---2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades